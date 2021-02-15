MONDAY
The February Zoom meeting of the Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15. Email Juanita King to have your name on the Zoom invitation list.
Floyd County Public Works will close Strawberry Lane at No. 413 to through traffic from 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, to Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 4:30 p.m. to replace a failed cross drain. Motorists should use Spring Village Road to Dewberry Lane as a bypass to avoid the work zone.
THURSDAY
The Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome/Floyd will hold its annual SPAYghetti dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Rome Senior Center on Riverside Parkway. Cost: $15 per person, $25 per couple, $5 ages 3-10. Tickets available at Peggy’s Backyard, Wet Petz, Sue’s Barber Shop and at the door. Social distancing will be observed.
FRIDAY
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful will celebrate Arbor Day with a public event set for 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Tolbert Park, 300 Charlton St. For more information visit KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org.
SATURDAY
TRED is celebrating the GE Trails 4th birthday with a casual trail walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Garrard Park, 1935 Redmond Circle. Java Joy coffee, cupcakes and snacks will be served. The event is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, contact Julie at 706-844-8509.
UPCOMING
The NWGA Center for Independent Living will present a free Zoom class, on how they assist people with disabilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb 25. Attendees will be entered to win a Visa gift card. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link or call 706-314-0008 for more information.
The Friends of the Library Silent Auction is accepting bids through March 1 at 4 p.m. There are five showcases at the library, 205 Riverside Parkway, with a special focus on history books and memorabilia. For a complete list, check the library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
ONGOING
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black's Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. broadcast on WLAQ radio station as well as YouTube live streaming. Celtic Service is available on St. Peter's Facebook at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, contact the church office at 706-291-9111 or visit stpetersrome.org.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.