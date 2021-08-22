MONDAY
Rome Little Theatre seeks teen actors ages 14-18 to join the original cast of "Frozen Jr.," the beloved Disney musical. Auditions will be held Monday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Information and instructions are available at RomeLittleTheatre.com/auditions.
TUESDAY
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus will be at South Rome Alliance, 1 S. Broad St., selling farm fresh produce on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public. For more information call 706-270-5000.
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus will be at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
THURSDAY
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away Free Groceries on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID required. For more information call 706-234-6413.
Floyd County Public Works will close the intersection of Second Street and Avenue C in the Shannon Village through Thursday to repair a failed cross drain.
FRIDAY
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus will be at Georgia's Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive, for their weekly market on Friday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
SUNDAY
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Blacks Bluff Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. with morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening begins at 6:30 p.m. Rev. Max Tucker is the pastor. For more information, call 706-291-9443.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black's Bluff Road, will hold a one-night revival at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Rickie Studdard will be the speaker and they will also have special singers.
UPCOMING
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will be hearing from Ryan Fox of Guide Dogs of the Desert from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. Program is an activity fair featuring Rome entertainment venues, trips and parties. Please wear a mask; social distancing encouraged. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131. The cost is $20.
Ring a bell for Rosie the Riveters on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Rosie Rose Garden in front of the Town Green. Rosie groups across the U.S. will be ringing bells at the same time in appreciation of women who held down the home front while the men were away fighting during World War II. Bring any type of bell to ring.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College and the Department of Public Health will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Building H101 of the Floyd County campus, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. No appointment necessary but bring a valid photo ID.
A Conversation with Mitchum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets, limited to adults 21 and older, are $20 and include a tasting bar. Purchase at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Fairview Baptist Church, 881 Fairview Road in Rockmart, invites churches and other groups to an Operation Christmas Child workshop at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, to learn how to start or expand their own charity program. For more information, call 770-684-8054 or email ginatoo@yahoo.com.