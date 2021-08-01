MONDAY
Free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available on Monday, Aug. 2, during Meet the Teacher events at each of the Rome City Schools. Both vaccines are available to faculty, staff, and the community. The Pfizer vaccine is available to students 12 and older with parental consent. Vaccines will be administered by Floyd Medical Center nurses.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 3, at The Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 69 Church St. Guest speakers are U.S. Reps. Jody Hice and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Lunch is at 11:15 a.m. RSVP is required to eat. To RSVP call 706-291-9408, 706-346-2551 or 706-232-0076.
One Community United is sponsoring free movie night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Movies at Mount Berry Square, 2820 Martha Berry Highway. The features are "The Heights,” "Black Panther," and "Driving While Black." The community is invited.
WEDNESDAY
NWGA Center for Independent Living hosts The (Virtual) Access Collaborative meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m on Zoom. Please contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
THURSDAY
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in the Northside Cherokee Hospital Administrative Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, please call 706-270-5000.
SATURDAY
The Floyd County GOP Rally returns on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther Jr. Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m., lunch at 10:30 a.m., program starts at 11 a.m. Entry is free. Lunch is $10. Preregister at RomeRally.gop. Sponsorships and vendor tables available.
SUNDAY
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road in Calhoun, invites you to Faith Moves Mountains Music Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, featuring Fields of Grace, Anthony Patton and Belmont Ensemble. Love offerings accepted.
UPCOMING
American Red Cross and Westminster Presbyterian Church are holding a blood drive at the church, 1941 Shorter Ave., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code WPC.
Mountain Springs Church monthly meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The public is invited and welcome. It's on CCC Road off Old Summerville Road, between Pleasant Valley Church and the Berry College check station. MtSpringsChurch.com.