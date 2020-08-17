TUESDAY
Sherwood Forest Baptist Church,1 Goodman Road, has partnered with There's Hope for the Hungry to provide boxed groceries to the community. Pick-up dates are every third Tuesday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, starting Aug. 18. No deliveries available.
The Floyd County Board of Elections will have a special called meeting Tuesday, Aug.18, at noon in Suite 206 of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
The Rome affiliate of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is holding a Facebook Live event Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. addressing incarceration and recidivism of individuals living with mental illness and how the Stepping Up Initiative can reduce the revolving door effect. Tune in at facebook.com/namiromegeorgia to hear about the issue in Chatham and Floyd counties. Call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010 for questions.
WEDNESDAY
The Fairview Brown School is holding its 11th Annual Fairview Brown BBQ Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. Tickets can be purchased in Rome at Last Stop Gift Shop or in Cave Spring at Bellhouse Gifts and Antiques. Advance orders can be placed until midnight Aug. 19 at www.fairviewbrown.org.
UPCOMING
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will host a WE MATTER voter registration drive and give out free masks for children and adults from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in a tent in front of the church.
The American Red Cross Northwest Georgia Chapter has a blood drive scheduled for Monday, Sept.14 from 3-7 p.m. at the Red Cross, 112 John Maddox Drive. Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment. Walk-ins may be accepted.
ONGOING
St. Peter's Episcopal Church invites anyone to join online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is a live broadcast on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or on the station's website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum resumes Aug. 2 at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for log in credentials at 706-291-9111.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Georgia Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For an appointment, call 706-802-5329. For other sites around the region, visit dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-19-testing-site.
Pruitt Health Hospice is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to provide companionship and support for patients. No experience necessary. Call Chaplain George Nix for more information. 706-236-4704.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their "Feeding the Flock" cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.