MONDAY
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, 100 Match Point Way, is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the indoor courts on Monday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks for the indoor event. There will be ample room for social distancing.
TUESDAY
The American Red Cross Northwest Georgia Chapter has upcoming blood drives: Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 2-7 p.m. at Rome Braves Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd.; Wednesday, Aug. 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave.; and Monday, Sept.14 from 3-7 p.m. at the Red Cross, 112 John Maddox Drive. Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment. Walk-ins may be accepted.
THURSDAY
Floyd Against Drugs is unveiling it’s newest project, Drug Buster Trailer…Find it. Address it, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, 2526 New Calhoun Highway.
SATURDAY
Animal Rescue Foundation, ARF, will hold their Woof Woof Car & Truck Show fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. Registration is $20 in advance, $25 on the day of show. There will be goody bags for all contestants and a number of trophies. Door prizes and drawings for attendees. For more information call Sue at 706-233-3543 or Ken at 706-802-8624.
UPCOMING
Sherwood Forest Baptist Church,1 Goodman Road, has partnered with There's Hope for the Hungry to provide boxed groceries to the community. Pick-up dates are every third Tuesday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, starting Aug. 18. No deliveries available.
The Fairview Brown School is holding its 11th Annual Fairview Brown BBQ Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. Tickets can be purchased in Rome at Last Stop Gift Shop or in Cave Spring at Bellhouse Gifts and Antiques. Advance orders can be placed until midnight Aug. 19 at www.fairviewbrown.org.
ONGOING
St. Peter's Episcopal Church invites anyone to join online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is a live broadcast on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or on the station's website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum resumes Aug. 2 at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for log in credentials at 706-291-9111.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets on the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
The Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays only. Admission is free but tickets are required to ensure social distancing. Reserve tickets online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Georgia Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For an appointment, call 706-802-5329. For other sites around the region, visit dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-19-testing-site.
Pruitt Health Hospice is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to provide companionship and support for patients. No experience necessary. Call Chaplain George Nix for more information. 706-236-4704.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their "Feeding the Flock" cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.