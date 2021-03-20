SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will host an Electronics Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, for Rome/Floyd residents only. Call 706-291-5266 for an appointment. Items typically collected include computers, televisions, recorders and peripheral equipment like printers and keyboards.
American Legion Post 52 and Auxiliary will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, rain or shine, 1205 Calhoun Ave. Brunswick stew will be sold starting at 10 a.m., for $32 per gallon or $9 per quart. Preorders: 706-346-0119. Proceeds help fund high school scholarships and veteran food boxes at Thanksgiving.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its Mass Precinct meeting Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. They will be electing delegates and alternates to the Floyd County Republican Party County Convention which will be held on April 17 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
SUNDAY
Revival at The Way of the Cross Baptist Church, 208 Darlington Drive, Rome GA, will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 21 and continue nightly at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 26. Come and see what the Lord has for you.
UPCOMING
The Office of Downtown Development is holding Dogs Day Out, an adoption and fundraising event in partnership with PAWS, from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Town Green in downtown Rome.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Larue Huckaby’s studio. Peggy Allgood will present the program. For more information, call 706-266-6534.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will have a Free Application Week, April 5-9, for the summer semester. The $25 application fee will be waived for all new applicants. The admissions deadline is April 23 and classes begin on May 17.
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative is hosting an online session about Social Security benefits with Sally Atwell, WIPA Project benefits navigator, from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the Zoom meeting link.
Specially Gifted Foundation is hosting Spring in the Valley, a family festival, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children up to age 12. Kids 3 and under are free. For more information, visit their Facebook page or www.speciallygifted.org.
Starting April 11, NAMI Rome is offering an eight-session course on ways to help friends and family members who are living with a mental illness. Family-to-Family meets 2.5 hours weekly on Sunday afternoons from 1:30-4 p.m. in Rome. The class size will be limited to follow CDC guidelines. For more information and registration call Bonnie at 706-506-8314.
The Junior Service League of Rome will hold its biennial Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Tickets are $25 for the regular tour, $50 for the “taste and tour,” and are available at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. For more information visit jslofrome.com.
ONGOING
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop available remotely by computer or phone. Participants receive tip sheets, a reference book, and 2 CDs. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information call Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church currently worships on Sunday at 10 a.m. on WLAQ radio station or live stream on YouTube. Celtic Service on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. is posted on the church Facebook page. In person worship will resume on Easter Sunday, April 4. See the website www.stpetersrome.org for details or call 706-291-9111.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
