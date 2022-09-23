SATURDAY
Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville will host its annual Finster Fest art and music festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5. Free parking and shuttle at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the garden. Handicap parking available on site.
The Pepperell High School Class of 1972 will hold their 50 year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Contact phsclassof72@gmail.com for more information if you are interested in attending.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Drive through only. Menu is BBQ sandwiches, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome!
The Friends of the Library Hardback Used Book Sale will run from Sunday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The preview sale is Saturday, Sept. 24, tickets are $5, free to members. Special price sale days are Tuesday through Saturday. Nonprofits, schools, churches and other community organizations may pick up free books on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Mackey Masonic Lodge will hold their Annual Fall BBQ on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in parking lot of John House Funeral Chapel, 9 Rome St., Cave Spring. Sandwich plates are $12, sandwiches are $8, and by the pound is $12. For more information contact Clyde Kennedy at 706-676-8078.
Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, is having a Diversity History Display celebrating Supreme Court cases and new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to visit by appointment only. Call Norris Allen at 770-547-8369 for more information.
NAMI Rome’s annual candlelight service recognizing people living with mental illnesses and their families will be from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Church at Rome, 246 N. 5th Ave. Georgia DBHDD Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald will speak. The community is invited. For more information contact NAMI Rome, 706-506-5010.
Our House, a domestic violence shelter in Polk County, is holding a Stand Up for Hope Comedy Night fundraiser Friday, Oct. 14, at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 at StandUpForHope.com.
The Armuchee High School classes of 1956 and 1957 will jointly meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at noon at Roma Mia, 3401 Martha Berry Highway.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
