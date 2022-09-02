FRIDAY
“Ask a Lawyer Day” will be on Friday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters. Due to a scheduling issue, the September program is being offered on the first Friday instead of the second.
SATURDAY
New Hope Overcoming Cathedral Ministries, 200 Nixon Ave., will hold a fish fry, children’s clothing sale and program starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, to benefit a cancer patient. Plates, $9; sandwiches $5; hot dogs $2. For orders or more information, call Gladys Allen at 770-547-8369 or 678-986-0285.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Palladium on the Fairgrounds. RSVP to eat lunch to fcrwrome@gmail.com. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m., meeting is at noon. Speaker is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost is $25. For reservations, contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net, 706-232-6134 (phone) or 770-757-5515 (text).
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its annual Rome Rally featuring GOP candidates running for state and local office on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch plates available for $10. For information and to register, visit RomeRally.gop.
The Marine Corps League will host a free seminar on filing for compensation for toxic water at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway.
Mountain Springs monthly gathering is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Everyone welcome, especially musicians and singers. Covered dish to follow. Located off CCC Road by the Berry College wildlife check station. See MountainSpringsChurch.com for additional directions and information.
Rome High School’s Air Force JROTC will be hosting a car wash at Burger King, 1313 Turner McCall Blvd., on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be taking donations for each car washed to help support the Corps.
Wesley Chapel Church, 1425 Old Dalton Road, will celebrate Homecoming at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. A covered dish lunch will be served after the service. For more information call 706-346-3024.
NAMI Rome is offering two free 8-week classes about mental illness, its triggers and coping skills. Family-to-Family is for family members and friends. Peer-to-Peer is for adults living with a mental illness. Both start on Sunday, Sept. 11, and meet weekly from 2-4:30 p.m. at the NAMI Rome trailer, 1 Woodbine Ave. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314 or NamiRomeGa@gmail.com.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, for a catered meal at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. Please bring donations of school supplies, especially backpacks, for Hospitality House for Women.
The Coosa Valley Chapter of the Georgia State Retirees Association will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Speaker is GSRA president Beverly Littlefield. All retired state employees and other interested persons are welcome.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is presenting a free 6-week online workshop, Living Well with Chronic Conditions, at 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 15-Oct. 20. If you don’t have a computer or Internet, both can be provided at no cost. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call Wellness Coordinator Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville will host its annual Finster Fest art and music festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5. Free parking and shuttle at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the garden. Handicap parking available on site.
The Pepperell High School Class of 1972 will hold their 50 year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Contact phsclassof72@gmail.com for more information if you are interested in attending.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
