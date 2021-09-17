FRIDAY
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will hold a called meeting by teleconference at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, to consider property acquisition and/or potential litigation or administrative proceedings in executive session. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information call 706-270-5000.
SATURDAY
Armuchee Church Of God, 4974 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee, will be hosting a multifamily church yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, the Alton Holman Heritage Arts Inc. board of directors has canceled the AHHAS Rolater Regatta that had been scheduled for Sept. 18.
TUESDAY
The Rome/Floyd County NAACP will conduct a candidate forum for candidates seeking the office of Rome City Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 856 8680 0542, and passcode 829315.
WEDNESDAY
Paradise Garden, 84 Knox St. in Summerville, will have a free open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Attendees can tour the 4-acre campus. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Art & Learning Center is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Compassionate Paws Inc. will host “The World’s Largest Dog Walk” starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Mount Berry Trail trailhead behind the post office, 1420 Martha Berry Blvd. Donations are appreciated at p2p.onecause.com/wlpw/team/compassionate-paws-inc.
Gordon County Saddle Club members are hosting their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude trail ride event on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Dry Creek Trails in Armuchee to help support the children at St. Jude’s Hospital. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and ride out is at 10 a.m. For more information contact Desmond Fox at 770-548-5956 or visit the GCSC Facebook page at facebook.com/GordonCounty.SaddleClub.
NAMI Rome is offering Family-To-Family, a free 8-week course that covers mental illness and how to be an effective caretaker, family member, or friend of someone living with a mental illness. Classes will meet each Sunday from 2-4:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 3. Register by Sept. 29. For more information and registration call Bonnie at 706-506-8314.
Blood Assurance is offering free sickle-cell trait testing to all blood donors through Sept. 30. The disease predominately affects African Americans and is the most common inherited genetic disorder in the U.S. To schedule an appointment visit BloodAssurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.
The East Rome High School monument dedication ceremony originally scheduled for Oct. 1 has been postponed and the ERHS ’70s decade reunion has been canceled.
Friends of the Library will hold a hardback used book sale from Sunday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. A special presale event is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets for that are $5, kids free with parents.
NAMI Rome will hold their annual National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding candlelight service on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 6-7 p.m. at Cave Spring Baptist Church, 5 Old Cedartown Road. For more information call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
The Friends of the Library are hosting five new showcases in their Fall Silent Auction at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For a complete list and more information, visit the website at shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, to take input on services needed for the aging population in the 15-county region.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.