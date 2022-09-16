FRIDAY
Public Animal Welfare Services and Best Friends Animal Society are holding a Pet Adoption Weekend from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at PAWS, 99 North Ave.
SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments must be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
Becky Davis Retrospective Exhibit will open on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2-5 p.m. at the Anamchara Gallery, 419 South College St. in Cedartown. Live music and refreshments. For more information, contact Mike Burton at 770-748-8542.
Smithsonian Magazine Free Museum Day is Saturday, Sept. 17, at participating museums such as Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, Booth Western Art Museum and many more. Advance ticketing is required. Visit SmithsonianMag.com/museumday to see the full list and download tickets, two admissions per email address.
UPCOMING
Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville will host its annual Finster Fest art and music festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5. Free parking and shuttle at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the garden. Handicap parking available on site.
The Pepperell High School Class of 1972 will hold their 50 year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Contact phsclassof72@gmail.com for more information if you are interested in attending.
The Friends of the Library Hardback Used Book Sale will run from Sunday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The preview sale is Saturday, Sept. 24, tickets are $5, free to members. Special price sale days are Tuesday through Saturday. Nonprofits, schools, churches and other community organizations may pick up free books on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.