FRIDAY
The annual 9/11 memorial ceremony is set for Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza on Sixth Avenue beside City Hall. Local public safety personnel will gather but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is encouraged to participate via Livestream on the City of Rome, Ga — Government Facebook page.
SATURDAY
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway will host a charity Bingo benefit for Marine Corps League Detachment 1020 on Saturday, Sept. 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Prizes and cash awards. Hot food and snacks available
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, will hold a Voices of the Children fundraiser from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Hot dog and hamburger plates will be available along with a cornhole tournament and music by the Lambert Family and the Unity Church Singers. CDC guidelines will be followed. Bring chairs.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
MONDAY
The American Red Cross Northwest Georgia Chapter has a blood drive scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14, from 3-7 p.m. at the Red Cross, 112 John Maddox Drive. Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment. Walk-ins may be accepted.
THURSDAY
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The meetings are public.
UPCOMING
Farmers to Families Food Distribution at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be 1,000 boxes of farm fresh food available. This is a drive-through event.
The fourth annual ONE TABLE event sponsored by One Community United is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, on the Town Green and Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge in downtown Rome. Tickets cost $40 a piece and are available online at Eventbrite.com “One Table 2020” and at Yellow Door Antiques and Art, 219 N. Fifth Ave. Social distancing will be observed.
Southern Cruisers riding club, Rome chapter, will host its annual Cruisin’ for St. Jude benefit for the children’s hospital on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Easy Living Yamaha & Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. Registration is $30 for rider and passenger and starts at 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. escorted ride. Music, food, door prizes and auction activities also will be set up on site.
ONGOING
Rome Ga. Cares is accepting donations of money and supplies for Hurricane Laura victims through Friday, Sept. 18, at the North Rome Church of God warehouse behind the church at 1929 N Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Requested supplies for relief buckets: bleach, wipes, water (cases), trash bags, Dawn soap, COVID-19 masks, bug spray, scrub pads, sponges, gloves, blue tarps, any cleaning supplies.
Bids for the Friends of the Library silent auction will continue until Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to the library. For a complete list of all the items offered in all three showcases, check the Library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Rome Area History Museum will again offer Haunted On Broad tours the first two weekends in October. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or at the welcome centers on Jackson Hill, 402 Civic Center Drive, and across from the Town Green, 300 W. First St.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are invited. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites anyone to join online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is a live broadcast on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or on the station’s website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum resumed Aug. 2 at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, five pairs of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P.O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
