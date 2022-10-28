SATURDAY
The Friends of the Library Fall Silent Auction is underway through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Five showcases. For a complete list of items, visit shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcase. Proceeds benefit the library.
PAWS dog adoption and microchip event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Toles, Temple & Wright, 611 Turner McCall Blvd. Jamwich food truck will be selling food.
MONDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Tree Spotting with Terry, Keith and John” on Monday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. starting at the Floyd County Extension Office on the Fourth Avenue side under the flag pole. Wear comfortable walking shoes. For questions, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $25. Member expo of arts, crafts, hobbies and services. For reservations contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 706-232-6134 (phone) or 770-757-5515 (text).
THURSDAY
The Rome African Violet Study Group meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St. The program will be on winter treatment of violets .
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with
“Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
UPCOMING
New Hope Overcoming Cathedral Ministries, 200 Nixon Ave., will celebrate their 100th anniversary from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6. Everyone is invited. Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday prayer breakfast at 9:30 a.m.; Sunday service at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., dinner at 1:30 p.m. For more information call 678-986-0285.
Join the Southern Paranormal Investigators at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, at 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, as they present the results of their latest investigation. Tickets are $20 at ChieftainsMuseum.org/chieftains-store. Raffle tickets to be part of the next investigation are also on sale at $50 each.
McCord’s Crossroads Homemakers are hosting A Quilt Walk in the Garden at the Hopewell Community Center, 7290 County Road 16, Centre, Ala., on Friday, Nov. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time. There will be quilts on display and for sale and a quilt raffle. Call 256-927-2296 or 706-346-1722 for more information.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking orders now for a Brunswick Stew Sale at Model Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to benefit their scholarship fund. Gallons, $30; half gallons, $16; quarts $8. The Friendly River Homemakers Club also will be offering a variety of goodies. To order, call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153 or Les Hopper at 706-266-7343.
The Everett Springs School Reunion will be held for the final time on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Tabor Church in Everett Springs. Meet at the church at 11 a.m.; a covered-dish lunch will begin at noon. All former students are urged to attend.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec is sponsoring a Car Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Ridge Ferry Park. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. and awards will be at 1 p.m. Entry fee $25. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics and Challenger Sports. For more information call Tammy Bryant at 706-252-6427.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., is hosting the Rev. Charles Dodson Memorial Songfest at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to benefit the Thanksgiving Love Feast. All groups, soloists and choirs welcome. Contact Phyllis Dodson for more information.
Animal Rescue Foundation Rome-Floyd is hosting their Wags, Whiskers and Wine Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Preserve, 127 Winding Road. Dinner, music, entertainment and auction. Tickets are limited and available at Wet Petz, 610 Shorter Ave.; The Backyard Boutique, 1201 Dean Ave.; and Sue’s Barber Shop, 2510 Shorter Ave., or call 706-506-1079 to reserve.
Floyd County Homemakers Council will hold their 65th Christmas in November homemakers’ bazaar on Friday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Door prizes, free parking. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Proceeds benefit local charities and educational scholarships.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.