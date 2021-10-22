FRIDAY
The annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes benefit for domestic violence awareness starts at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Rotary Plaza. Men are encouraged to wear their best women’s shoes for the march down Broad Street to demonstrate support. Onsite registration. All are welcome.
SATURDAY
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will meet at Landmark Restaurant at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Food orders will be from the menu. For more information, call Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
The Floyd County Republican Party will have a municipal elections Get Out The Vote door-to-door campaign on Saturday, Oct. 23. Volunteers are asked to meet at 420 Broad St. at 9 a.m. for coffee, donuts and a brief training session before starting out.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The menu includes hot dogs, chili, slaw, chips, dessert, and drink. Service is drive-thru only. Everyone is welcome!
MONDAY
Hospitality House will hold its annual public meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. All are welcome to learn more about the nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence and the people behind the mission. Please email cnavichoque@hhfw.org for call in details.
WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. in the ROC Clubhouse, 1 Goodyear Ave. in Cartersville. The Finance and Corporate Compliance committees meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is public. For additional information or directions, call 706-270-5000.
Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, 5935 Rockmart Highway, Silver Creek, will have a Fall Festival on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be games, treats, face painting, pony rides and food. Everything is free. Bring your children and join us. For further information, please call the church office at 706-235-2800.
UPCOMING
The students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will sponsor a cook-out and basketball free throw on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-5 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, for ages 6 to 14, free throw for children 10 to 14. Respond by Thursday, Oct. 28, by calling 770-547-8369 or emailing kenney.allen41@gmail.com, if you are planning to attend. Everything is free. Children are to be chaperoned by parents.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away Free Groceries on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID needed. For more information, call 706-234-6413.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Tree Spotting with Terry Paige” at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Floyd County Lock and Dam, 181 Lock and Dam Road, SW. Check in at the Trading Post. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Social distancing will be required.
Georgia Legal Services Program “Ask a Lawyer Day” will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza. Low-income clients can get help with civil matters, including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. Beginning in December, this service is planned for the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and GLSP. For more information, call 706-291-5190.
The Model Ruritan Club will have a Brunswick stew sale on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Model Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gallons are $28, with half gallons and quarts also for sale. To place a preorder or for any questions, call Les Hopper at 706-266-7343 or Larry Meeks at 706-234-4124. The Friendly River Homemakers Club will also be having a bake sale.
Sherwood church, 1 Goodman Road, will host a free community wide Night of Hope event from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening concert featuring As Isaac. Food, s’mores and a drawing to win a car. Register for tickets by Nov. 10 at SherwoodRome.com/events.
The Margaret Gayler “Christmas in November Homemakers Bazaar” will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Handmade crafts, home baked/canned foods, door prizes. Admission is free.
The 2021 Rome Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Float entries are $100 and the deadline is Monday, Nov. 15. Applications are available at RomeChristmasParade.com.
