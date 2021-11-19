SATURDAY
Columnist Lynn Gendusa will be signing her new book, “Southern Comfort: stories of family, friendship, fiery trials and faith,” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Dogwood Books, 231 Broad St.
Little River Canyon National Preserve is hosting a free Beaver Pond Nature Hike on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. Hikers will meet at Beaver Pond Trail parking lot on Highway 176, Little River Canyon Rim Parkway in Alabama. For more information, contact the Interpretation Office at 256-845-9605.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The menu includes ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, roll, dessert, and drink. Service is drive-thru only. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
MONDAY
The League of Women Voters of Rome/Floyd County will meet Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 706-346-1217.
UPCOMING
Little River Canyon National Preserve is hosting a free ranger led Eberhart Trail Nature Hike on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. Hikers meet at Eberhart Point Overlook on Highway 176, Little River Canyon Rim Parkway in Alabama. For more information, contact the Interpretation Office at 256-845-9605.
The Rome Christmas Parade down Broad Street from First Street to City Hall will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30, starting at 6:30 p.m. Rain date is Dec. 2. For updates visit their Facebook page @RomeChristmasParade.
NWGA Center for Independent Living, Inc. invites you to The (Virtual) Access Collaborative meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 2-4 p.m. online via Zoom. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. at the Coosa Country Club, with Christmas trivia, a silent auction bake sale and Christmas caroling. Cost is $20. Contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131 for reservations.
The Summerville Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The theme is “An Old Fashioned Christmas.” Registration for participants is $25. Contact the Summerville Recreation Department at 706-859-0910 for more information.
The Cave Spring Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Georgia School for the Deaf guard shack on Perry Farm Road. The parade starts at 5 p.m., goes down Alabama Street and ends behind the elementary school.
The Porcelain Art Guild will hold their annual Christmas Luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Provino’s, 288 Shorter Ave. Please bring a Christmas-themed painted piece for a gift exchange.
The East Rome High School Monument Dedication Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at the East Bend Shopping Center, 1402 Turner McCall Blvd., at the flagpole.
Winter Art Market will be held at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive, on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m,. featuring artists, crafters, growers and food vendors. Free parking and admission.
Lindale Christmas Trolley Tour will be held at the Lindale Train Viewing Platform, 2 Park Ave., Lindale, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. Enjoy stories of Lindale Christmas past shared by Tim Reynolds, caroling by Pepperell High School Chorus and warm refreshments. Tickets are $20 at RomeGeorgia.org/lindale.
The Friends of the Library is running a Christmas Gift Silent Auction through 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of books in all five showcases, check the library website, shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Santa will be at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m. The first 600 kids age 12 and under will receive a free football, soccer ball or basket ball and a goody bag while supplies last. For more information, visit rfrpa.com.
Lauretta Hannon presents “A Christmas Memory” reading at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.
Victorian Christmas Trolley Tours will begin at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at RomeGeorgia.org/victorian.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.