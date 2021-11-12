FRIDAY
The Margaret Gayler “Christmas in November Homemakers Bazaar” will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Handmade crafts, home baked/canned foods, door prizes. Admission is free.
SATURDAY
The nonprofit TMMA Farms and Sanctuary, 1570 Halks Valley Road in Trion, is holding a black tie dinner fundraiser called “Night at the Sanctuary” from 3:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For tickets and more information, visit TmmaFarms.com.
SUNDAY
Braver Angels Georgia, a bipartisan nonprofit, will host a free Common Ground online workshop on “How Should the U. S. History of Race Be Taught in Georgia Schools?” from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Participants and observers welcome. For more information or to register, visit BraverAngelsGeorgia.org and search under Events.
MONDAY
The 2021 Rome Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Float entries are $100 and the deadline is Monday, Nov. 15. Applications are available at RomeChristmasParade.com.
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, will be hosting a Brotherhood and Sisterhood night on Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. Supper will be served. For more information, contact Betty at 706-844-8628.
TUESDAY
Celanese Girls will meet Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. For more information call 706-506-1389.
UPCOMING
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System board of trustees will meet at 4 pm, Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meeting is public.
Columnist Lynn Gendusa will be signing her new book, “Southern Comfort: Stories of family, friendship, fiery trials and faith,” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Dogwood Books, 231 Broad St.
The League of Women Voters of Rome/Floyd County will meet Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 706-346-1217.
The Porcelain Art Guild will hold their Annual Christmas Luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Provino’s, 288 Shorter Ave. Please bring a Christmas-themed painted piece for a gift exchange.
The East Rome High School Monument Dedication Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at the East Bend Shopping Center, 1402-14 Turner McCall Blvd., at the flag pole.
Winter Art Market will be held at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive, from Saturday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop one-of-a-kind items at the Christmas market featuring artists, crafters, growers and food vendors. Free parking and admission.
Lindale Christmas Trolley Tour will be held at the Lindale Train Viewing Platform, 2 Park Ave., Lindale, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. Stories of Lindale Christmas past shared by Tim Reynolds, caroling by Pepperell High School Chorus and warm refreshments. Tickets are $20 at RomeGeorgia.org/lindale.
The Friends of the Library is running a “Christmas Gift” Silent Auction from now through 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of books in all five showcases, check the library website, shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Lauretta Hannon presents “A Christmas Memory” Reading at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.
Victorian Christmas Trolley Tours will begin at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at RomeGeorgia.org/victorian.
