Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.