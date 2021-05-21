FRIDAY
The Rome Area History Center is hosting Haunted Trolley Tours at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, May 21. Tickets, at $20 a person, are available at the history center on Broad Street, the welcome center on Jackson Hill and online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org. Not recommended for children under 12.
SATURDAY
KAMP in the Park, the first South Rome music festival, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Parks Hoke Park, 201 Hardy Ave. Proceeds benefit the South Rome Alliance. General admission is $20. Tables for eight are $400. Children under 12 are free. For more information and tickets, visit SouthRome.org.
Way of The Cross Baptist Church is sponsoring Gospel on the Ground at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at 3456 Martha Berry Highway across the street from Food Lion. Singing groups, cake walk, hot dogs and sno-cones.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. Drive-thru only. Menu is hot dogs, slaw, chips, baked beans, dessert, and drink. For more information, call or text 706-506-6493. Everyone is welcome.
Metropolitan UMC, 700 Broad St., will host a COVID-19 Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22. Johnson and Johnson vaccine; open to ages 18 and up. No appointment necessary.
UPCOMING
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, will have Revival at 7 p.m. nightly from Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28. Rev. Rob Miller will be the guest pastor. Everyone is invited.
The Northwest Georgia Red Cross, 112 John Maddox Drive, has a blood drive scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away free groceries from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. No ID required. For more info call 706-234 6413.
The nonprofit Fairview — E.S. Brown‘s 12th annual barbecue fundraiser will be a drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Rome Civic Center and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Welcome Center in Cave Spring. Orders can be placed in advance online at FairviewBrown.org.
American Legion Post 52/Auxiliary Unit 52, 1205 Calhoun Ave., will hold a BBQ and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Food sales start at 10 a.m. BBQ plates, $12; stew, $4 to $32. To preorder, call John Fortune at 706-346-0119.
The Exchange Club of Rome will hold the Memorial Day event on May 29-31 in the community building at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Military history displays will be on view Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Monday, the Memorial Day ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. The replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be there all three days.
Rev. Leon Smith, baritone, will present a Gospel concert at Barnsley United Methodist Church, 141 Barnsley Church Road, Kingston, on Sunday, May 30, at 9:45 a.m.
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will hear from Jeff Sinnick, Rome YMCA director of membership, Wednesday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p m. online via Zoom. For the meeting link and alternate format information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, will hold Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11. Times are 6-9 p.m. for ages 3 through 12th grade, 7-8 p.m. for adults.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library is holding a silent auction themed “Georgia On My Mind” through 4 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the showcases at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list, visit shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Board meetings will still be at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church worships in person on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. service is also broadcast on WLAQ radio station and YouTube. Celtic Service meets in person on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. All in-person services require reservations, contact the church office at 706-291-9111. Church website www.stpetersrome.org for details.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
