FRIDAY
The annual Peace Officers Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers of the community is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the Law Enforcement Complex Memorial Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
SATURDAY
The Floyd County Democratic Party will host their annual membership gathering with a Go Blue BBQ from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Rolater Park in Cave Spring. All who are interested in the party are welcome to come get a plate of food and renew your membership or join for $10 or give what you can.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics collection even from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Appointments are required, limited to 540 slots. Call 706-291-5266 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get a slot.
The Rome NAACP chapter is sponsoring a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, outside the outpatient entrance at Redmond Regional Medical Center, 501 Redmond Road. A hamburger or hot dog lunch is available after the shot. For more information, call 706-346-0595.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a community workshop, “The How, When and Why of Pruning” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, inside the Library Garden of the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. It is free and open to the public.
Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville, will hold a Pop-Up Artist Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Regular Garden admission applies. For information, visit the Facebook page, ParadiseGardenFoundation.org, or call 706-808-0800.
SUNDAY
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have homecoming, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 16, with special singing. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall following the service. For more information, call 706-291-9443.
UPCOMING
The People’s Union of Georgia-Floyd will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St.
People who received their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a Floyd County high school can get their second dose from 3-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. There are two locations. For Armuchee High, register at tinyurl.com/yjeerdsx. For Pepperell High, register at tinyurl.com/thwxytwz.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 20, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
The Northwest Georgia Red Cross, 112 John Maddox Drive, has a blood drive scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away free groceries from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. No ID required. For more info call 706-234 6413.
The nonprofit Fairview — E.S. Brown‘s 12th annual barbecue fundraiser will be a drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Rome Civic Center and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Welcome Center in Cave Spring. Orders can be placed in advance online at FairviewBrown.org.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, will hold Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11. Times are 6-9 p.m. for ages 3 through 12th grade, 7-8 p.m. for adults.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library is holding a silent auction themed “Georgia On My Mind” through 4 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the showcases at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list, visit shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Board meetings will still be at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church worships in person on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. service is also broadcast on WLAQ radio station and YouTube. Celtic Service meets in person on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. All in-person services require reservations, contact the church office at 706-291-9111. Church website www.stpetersrome.org for details.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
