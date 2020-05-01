FRIDAY
Two Democratic candidates for the Floyd County Commission will hold a Virtual Town Hall via Zoom at 6 p.m. Friday, May 1. Charles Smith is seeking Post 2 and Shonna Bailey is seeking Post 3. The event will be moderated by Ruth Demeter, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party. The public will have an opportunity to submit questions. The link to join the event is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86430126291.
The Floyd County Board of Education will hold a called meeting Friday, May 1, at 8 a.m. It will be a closed executive session only, to discuss personnel. No action will be taken.
MONDAY
The Floyd County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m. There will be no caucus. The board will meet in person, but in order to maintain safe, social distancing, attendance is limited to a total of 10 designated personnel. To attend virtually, call 1-385-404-0792 and enter the passcode 530 264 070#.
All nine Republican candidates for the Northwest Georgia 14th Congressional District seat will participate in a virtual debate Monday, May 4. Watch it live on the Atlanta Press Club Facebook page from 3 to 4 p.m. or on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 8 p.m.
UPCOMING
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. via teleconference due to circumstances necessitated by emergency conditions involving public safety. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706/270-5000.
CANCELLATIONS
The Rome African Violet Study Group will not have the club’s scheduled African violet sale on May 10 because of the coronavirus as most of our members are seniors.
Lovejoy Community Services Inc. has canceled Summer Explosion 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus. Summer Explosion has operated for the past 15 years; the first day after school ends for the summer until the last week before school begins in the fall. We hope to see our youth at Summer Explosion 2021.
The 2020 Floyd County Schools Driver Education Program sessions scheduled for June will be canceled at this time. District officials will be evaluating the possibility of adding July dates depending on the status of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.