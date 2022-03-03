Georgia Legal Services will hold a free Elderly Legal Assistance Program at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Thursday, March 3, beginning at 10 a.m. for seniors who want to complete a Financial Power of Attorney and/or an Advance Directive for Health Care. No registration required. For more information, contact Angelina Vaquera-Linke at 762-266-0124.
SATURDAY
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 5, with Rev. Buddy Carter, pastor of Bush Arbor Baptist Church, preaching. For more information, call 706-266-6324.
The Ninth Annual Seed Swap will be at The Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, in conjunction with a free Family Day that includes admission and craft projects. In case of rain, swap is cancelled.
Rehoboth Baptist Church, 6 Rehoboth Road in Cave Spring, will have a Chili Cook-Off youth fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Cost: Adults $10, Ages 6-12 $5, under 6 free. $50 door prize.
UPCOMING
The Georgia DNR is holding a free Hunter Education Course from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 22 and 23 at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 393 Riverside Parkway. Open to 50 people. Must preregister under “Events” at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
