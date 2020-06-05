SATURDAY
The Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market opens for the season Saturday, June 6. The outdoor market at the park, 363 Riverside Parkway, will be open from 7-11 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday until Oct. 3. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
SUNDAY
New Hope Overcoming Cathedral Ministries, 200 Nixon Ave., will open their doors Sunday, June 7, with social distancing guidelines. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., Morning service at 11 a.m. will complete the celebration of the 99th church anniversary.
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., will hold a worship service Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m. in the parking lot. In case of rain, it will be moved inside the Sanctuary with attendees being careful to maintain a safe distance from each other.
MONDAY
The monthly meeting of Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of The American Legion will be held Monday, June 8, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be a combined executive committee and general membership meeting.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
UPCOMING
NWGA Center for Independent Living is holding a Mental Health Resources Focus Group meeting via Zoom on Thursday, June 18, from 2-3 p.m. The session will be captioned. For the meeting link or more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825.
CANCELLATIONS
Because of the coronavirus, the Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Reunion scheduled for June 6 will not be held but will be postponed until Sept. 19. It will still be held at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Please notify friends and families of this change.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church has canceled its One Thousand Women in White program that had been scheduled for June 7, due to the COVID-19 health emergency and social distancing guidelines.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
ONGOING
The Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court is encouraging veterans to have their DD-214 discharge document recorded by bringing it to the clerk’s office at the judicial center, Suite 101, 3 Government Plaza. They will then be able to provide a certified copy if needed. The service is free.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
