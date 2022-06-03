SATURDAY
The Celanese Village Kids Reunion will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Riverside Church (formerly Celanese Baptist). All kids and their family who grew up in Celanese are invited to attend. For more information call 706-506-1389.
A benefit concert for the Family Resource Center will feature local favorite Scott Thompson and friends on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd. For details and ticket information, visit ExchangeClubFRC.org.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 4, with the Rev. Clinton Green preaching. For more information call 706-266-6324.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, June 7, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. RSVP is required to eat lunch: email FcrwRome@gmail.com. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m.; meeting begins at noon. The speaker is constitutional scholar David Guldenschuh.
UPCOMING
Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free community workshop on “Pruning Spring Flowering Plants” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, in the garden at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 for details or check out Floyd County Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook.
Rome Symphony Orchestra will play American music by Aaron Copland and contemporaries on Saturday, June 11, at The Cove at Darlington School. Bring chairs or rent a table. Site opens at 6 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. Call RSO at 706-291-7967 for more information and rentals.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., will be hosting Wizards and Wonder VBS from Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, from 5:30-8 p.m. For full details call 706-291-9111 or visit StPetersRome.org.
Model Ruritan Club‘s annual Brunswick stew sale pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Model Elementary School, 3200 Calhoun Highway. Order by Thursday, June 16, from Sam Mize, 706-295-5153, or any member of the club. Gallons, $30; half gallons $16; quarts $8. Proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road NE. Dinner, music, dancing. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 16. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770-547-8369 or 678-986-0285.
Chambers Street 4 Kids will be hosting their annual Fathers Day Block Party on Saturday, June 18, from 4-9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. There will be water slides and music. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are accepted.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone at 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
