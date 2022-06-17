FRIDAY
A free showing of Emmy-winning documentary “13th,” about racial inequality in the U.S. prison system, will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. A panel discussion will follow. Sponsored by One Community United and the Rome GA Branch NAACP.
SATURDAY
Chambers Street 4 Kids will be hosting their annual Fathers Day Block Party on Saturday, June 18, from 4-9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. There will be water slides and music. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are accepted.
The Pepperell High Class of 1967 will meet for their 55-year class reunion on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park. Bring your own lunch and enjoy this casual meeting with no program. Contact Brenda Atkins, batkins39@comcast.net or 706-676-2762.
A river clean-up hosted by CRBI and Harbin Clinic will start at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Meet at the Coosa River Basin Initiative office, 5 Broad St., to head out as a group to the Kingfisher Trail along the Etowah River.
UPCOMING
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For more information about Highland Rivers, call 706-270-5000.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners are hosting Bee Fest at Ridge Ferry Park, 373 Riverside Parkway, on Saturday, June 25, from 8-11 a.m. To contact the Floyd County Extension Office, call 706-295-6310.
Friendly River Homemakers Club will have a Bake Sale on Saturday, June 25, at Model Elementary School, 3200 Calhoun Highway, from 10 a.m. to noon in conjunction with Model Ruritan Club’s Brunswick Stew Sale. Proceeds will support community service projects.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2. Rev. Stanley Smith will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 706-266-6324.
TRED and Revive Cycleworks are hosting the Lucky Sevens Trail Running Race on the Jackson Hill trails on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. The 7K is chip timed. The 2-mile walk is not timed. Refreshments and music post-race. For more information about TRED or the race, contact Julie at 706-844-8509 or register at RunSignUp.com/Race/GA/Rome/LuckySevens.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library summer auction is running through 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All five showcases have items related to the queen and the monarchy, Great Britain, and British culture and history. For a complete list of the auction, visit the library’s website at www.Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
