SATURDAY
New Zion Baptist Church, 2475 Morton Bend Road in Coosa, will have a Big Gospel Singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Glenn Wilbanks & Family, The PO Boys and others. Everyone welcome. For info call Pastor Cary Lindsey at 706-802-2866 or 706-235-5149.
Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, 5935 Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek, invites you to join us at “Big Fish Bay” for Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. For more information contact the church office at 706-235-2800.
The Cave Spring Art Festival will be held on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rolater Park, 12 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, is hosting VBS from Monday, June 14, to Friday, June 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
All residents are invited to attend the Rome-Floyd Unified Development Code Community Kickoff Event to engage in the comprehensive update of zoning and land-use regulations at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
Celanese Girls will meet Tuesday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Ridge Ferry Park. For more information, call 706-506-1389.
UPCOMING
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, in the parking lot. All are welcome. We will follow CDC guidelines. For more information, contact Dahlice Malone at 706-346-0595 or Lynn Dorsey @ FB Messenger. Bring your own lawn chair.
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. All activities are free and seating is available by reservation. There will be a tour with a display of Black history. For reservations call 770-547-8369 or email kenny.allen41@gmail.com.
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, will be hosting a Brotherhood and Sisterhood event on Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m. Supper will be served.
Alton Holman Heritage Arts Inc., 30 Alabama St. in Cave Spring, is holding a day camp for ages 10 and up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21-24 with workshops in caning, leathercraft, knitting, and pine needle basketry. Students bring their own lunch. Fee $120, discounts available for siblings and parent-child pairs. To register visit ahhas.org or call 706-936-0411 or 706-331-2725.
Restoration Lindale will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 26. Parade lines up at Pepperell Elementary at 9:30 a.m. to start at 10 a.m. and goes to First Baptist Church of Lindale. Arts and crafts festival on South First Street is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wreath laying at Gilbreath Center is 11:30 a.m.
Keep Rome-Floyd County Beautiful is sponsoring Bee Fest at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, June 26, from 8 to 11 a.m. The Floyd County Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about pollinator gardens, make crafts for the children and hand out pamphlets.
The William S. Davies Homeless Shelter will host the Dog Days of Summer Party from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at River Dog Outpost in downtown Rome. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at DaviesShelter.com/dog-days.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.