SATURDAY
The Cave Spring Arts Festival is set for this weekend at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road. Saturday, June 11: Registration for the 8 a.m. 5K run and health walk starts at 7 a.m., Festival is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free community workshop on “Pruning Spring Flowering Plants” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, in the garden at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 for details or check out Floyd County Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook.
Rome Symphony Orchestra will play American music by Aaron Copland and contemporaries on Saturday, June 11, at The Morgan Pavilion, Darlington Middle School. Bring chairs or rent a table. Site opens at 6 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. Call RSO at 706-291-7967 for more information and rentals.
MONDAY
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., will be hosting Wizards and Wonder VBS from Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, from 5:30-8 p.m. For full details call 706-291-9111 or visit StPetersRome.org.
UPCOMING
Model Ruritan Club‘s annual Brunswick stew sale pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Model Elementary School, 3200 Calhoun Highway. Order by Thursday, June 16, from Sam Mize, 706-295-5153, or any member of the club. Gallons, $30; half gallons $16; quarts $8. Proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road NE. Dinner, music, dancing. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 16. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770-547-8369 or 678-986-0285.
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the Bob Richards Regional Youth Detention Center, 200 Marable Way, for juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers, and general support staff. Bring your Social Security card, valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED.
A free showing of Emmy-winning documentary “13th,” about racial inequality in the U.S. prison system, will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. A panel discussion will follow. Sponsored by One Community United and the Rome GA Branch NAACP.
Chambers Street 4 Kids will be hosting their annual Fathers Day Block Party on Saturday, June 18, from 4-9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. There will be water slides and music. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are accepted.
The Pepperell High Class of 1967 will meet for their 55-year class reunion on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park. Bring your own lunch and enjoy this casual meeting with no program. Contact Brenda Atkins, batkins39@comcast.net or 706-676-2762.
ONGOING
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone at 706-346-0595 for application information.
The Friends of the Library summer auction is running through 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All five showcases have items related to the queen and the monarchy, Great Britain and British culture and history. For a complete list, visit the library website: Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.