SATURDAY
Ten Rome and Floyd County public safety agencies are collaborating on a free Public Safety Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Blvd. Fun activities for all ages, equipment on display, recruitment, food vendors and more.
Bethel Royal Ambassadors at Greater Christ Temple, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., invites everyone to a day of outside water baptisms, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Prayer station, free Bibles. Those who would like to be baptized bring a change of clothes and towel.
The Friends of the Library annual Paperback Book Sale will begin Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then will continue Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Books priced at $.25 and $.50.
TUESDAY
Boynton Lions Club and the Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting a free Summer Movie Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Ringgold Depot to benefit Lions Club projects. Donations of funds and used glasses will be accepted. Concessions available. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
THURSDAY
Friends of the Library is hosting a quilt raffle through July 15 to benefit the children’s department of the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Tickets are $1 each, 6 for $5 or 12 for $10 and are available at the library from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays or by calling 706-236-4600.
The Family Resource Center is sponsoring a Public Poetry Reading at Schroeder’s restaurant on Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. Entry is free. There will be readings from “Where the rivers meet and the mountains begin.” For more information, call 706-290-0764.
UPCOMING
The annual cemetery and church cleaning for Sand Springs Church on Sand Springs Road in the Texas Valley community, known as Decoration Day, will be held Tuesday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. All volunteers are welcome. This would be a good project for a teen youth group or Boy Scouts age 14 and above.
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is hosting an Accessibility Town Hall on Wednesday, July 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link or materials in an alternate format. For more information call 706-314-0008.
Sand Springs Church Annual Homecoming will be held Sunday, July 25. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner on the grounds following. Bring your covered dishes, insect spray and join in. The historic church is on Sand Springs Road in the Texas Valley community.
NWGA Center for Independent Living invites all people with disabilities, agencies, nursing home facilities, youth organizations, and other interested citizens to attend Spotlight: Whitfield on Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Frederick St., Dalton. For more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 706-314-0008 or 628-246-1825, or by email at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org
