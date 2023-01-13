American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Road, will meet on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to bring a veteran.
UPCOMING
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The meetings are public.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., at Larue Huckaby’s studio. The program, “Wire Wrapping,” will be presented by Amanda Farrell. If you have questions, call 706-266-6534.
Hill Crest Baptist Church, 2202 N Broad St., is hosting a Fifth Sunday Night Red-Back Hymnal Singing on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. Bring your own hymnal if you have one. If not, hymnals will be available at the church. Pastor Mark Evans and the congregation welcome everyone. Call 706-291-8806 with any questions.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold their two nationally recognized classes on mental illness starting Sunday, Feb. 5, at the NAMI Rome trailer in Rome. The classes are free. Registration is required. Call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010 for more information.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold their mass precinct meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, to elect delegates and alternates to the county convention in March. All Floyd County registered voters who align with the principles of the local party are invited.
ONGOING
Registration is underway for the LiveSTRONG at the YMCA exercise program scheduled to run from Monday, Feb. 20, through Wednesday, May 10, at the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County, 810 E. Second Ave. For information, email instructor Mary Ann Pawlowski,mpawlowski@ymcarome.org.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.comwith “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
