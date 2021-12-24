St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., will hold their annual Choir Christmas Concert on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, at 10 p.m., immediately following the 9 p.m. Mass. Masses for Christmas Eve will be at 3, 5, and 9 p.m. in English; and at 7 p.m. in Spanish.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E Fourth Ave., will hold Christmas Eve services on Friday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. in the nave. For additional information, contact the church office at 706-291-9111 or visit the website at stpetersrome.org.
CHRISTMAS DAY
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., will hold Christmas Day Masses on Saturday, Dec. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in English and at noon in Spanish.
UPCOMING
City of Rome Solid Waste curbside collections for Thursday and Friday will both be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 30. Items should be put out by 7 a.m. Yard waste will not be collected.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will have Watch Night Services starting at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. All are welcome. We will follow all of the CDC and health guidelines. For more information, call 706-234-2091.
Glory Tabernacle Church, 300 Watson St., will hold New Years Eve Service on Friday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, will have a Watch Night Service on New Years Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. For more information about the service, contact Betty at 706-844-8628.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., will hold Masses for the Vigil of the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God at 6 p.m. in English and 7:30 p.m. in Spanish on Friday, Dec. 31. The Parish Office will be closed Dec. 30-31.
The Cave Spring Historical Society will hold its annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge into Rolater Lake on Saturday, Jan. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Jump tickets are $30, including a T-shirt and lunch. For more information and to register, visit the Facebook page @CshsPolarPlunge.
Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation and TRED Rome Floyd will host their annual First Day Hike at Lock & Dam Park, 181 Lock & Dam Road, on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, at 11 a.m., followed by a hot dog lunch. Suggested donation $5. Meet at the Coosa River Trading Post. For more information, call Julie at 706-844-8509.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
