The Rome Shrine Club is hosting a turkey shoot at their club, 104 Bells Ferry Road, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Come out and support the club’s work helping children with medical problems.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Drive through only. Menu: chicken casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome!
MONDAY
Bosom Buddies, a community-wide breast cancer support group, will meet on Monday, Dec. 19, from 6-7 p.m. in the boardroom at AdventHealth Redmond, 501 Redmond Road.
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Road, will not meet on Monday, Dec. 19. The next meeting will be Jan. 16, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Rome DDA is sponsoring a free showing of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” with The Grinch available to meet and greet the kids, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., in Downtown Rome.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., will have a Christmas Eve Eucharist at 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. This will be the principal service observing the Nativity. A spoken service of Morning Prayer will be offered on Christmas Day at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with "Community Calendar" in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.