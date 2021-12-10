SATURDAY
The Friends of the Library Christmas Gift Silent Auction at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, ends at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. For a complete list of books in all five showcases, check the library website, shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Santa will be at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m. The first 600 kids age 12 and under will receive a free football, soccer ball or basketball and a goody bag while supplies last. For more information, visit rfrpa.com.
SUNDAY
Rome Compassionate Friends will be hosting a World Wide Candle Light Service on Sunday, Dec. 12, at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. Registration begins at 6 p.m., program starts at 6:45. If you would like pictures in the slide show, please send no more than 10 to tcfromepictures@gmail.com, and include the name, birthday, and angel date of your loved one.
MONDAY
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Thornton Recreation Center, 102 North Floyd Park Road. State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler is the program speaker and a catered meal will be served.
UPCOMING
Lauretta Hannon presents “A Christmas Memory” reading for adults at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. The 40 minute reading of Truman Capote’s short story is free.
Victorian Christmas Trolley Tours will begin at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at RomeGeorgia.org/victorian.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will host a free Christmas event on Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. Parents are encouraged to bring their children. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 770-547-8369.
Fairview-E. S. Brown Alumni is selling a limited edition crystal ornament in remembrance of the 1924 historic school for $22 through Saturday, Dec. 18. Order at FairviewBrown.org. For more information contact Mary Montgomery at mmontgo6@aol.com.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, is hosting a live nativity from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, called Walk the Path to Bethlehem. The rain date is Dec. 20.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will have Watch Night Services starting at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. All are welcome. We will follow all of the CDC and health guidelines. For more information, you may call 706-234-2091.
