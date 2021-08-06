FRIDAY
The Free Clinic of Rome is hosting its 8th Annual Tomato Sandwich Supper fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 202 E Third Ave., in the Wilder Center. Tickets are $10 each or $25 for a family of three or more. Tickets are available at The Free Clinic, Rome Visitors Center, or board members.
SATURDAY
The Floyd County GOP Rally returns on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther Jr. Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m., lunch at 10:30 a.m., program starts at 11 a.m. Entry is free. Lunch is $10. Preregister at RomeRally.gop. Sponsorships and vendor tables available.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Blacks Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast, Saturday, Aug. 7, at 8 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Tim Smith, Floyd County Director of Missions. For more information, please call, 706-238-9060.
SUNDAY
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road in Calhoun, invites you to Faith Moves Mountains Music Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, featuring Fields of Grace, Anthony Patton and Belmont Ensemble. Love offerings accepted.
UPCOMING
American Red Cross and Westminster Presbyterian Church are holding a blood drive at the church, 1941 Shorter Ave., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code WPC.
Mountain Springs Church monthly meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The public is invited and welcome. It’s on CCC Road off Old Summerville Road, between Pleasant Valley Church and the Berry College check station. MtSpringsChurch.com.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, will hold a one-night revival at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Rickie Studdard will be the speaker and they will also have special singers.
