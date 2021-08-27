FRIDAY
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus will be at Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive, for their weekly market on Friday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
SATURDAY
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Service is drive-thru only. For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
SUNDAY
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, will hold a one-night revival at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Rickie Studdard will be the speaker and they will also have special singers.
WEDNESDAY
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will be hearing from Ryan Fox of Guide Dogs of the Desert from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. Program is an activity fair featuring Rome entertainment venues, trips and parties. Please wear a mask; social distancing encouraged. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131. The cost is $20.
UPCOMING
Hospitality House Thrift Store semi-annual Ladies and Men’s Boutique Sale is now 75% off on gray tag items through Saturday, Sept. 4. Shop at 610 Shorter Ave. Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday until 5 p.m.
Fairview–E.S. Brown will have a BBQ Sale on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Rome Community Center, 607 Pennington Ave. Proceeds to benefit the Restoration of the Fairview School in Cave Spring.
Ring a bell for Rosie the Riveters on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Rosie Rose Garden in front of the Town Green in downtown Rome. Rosie groups across the U.S. will be ringing bells at the same time in appreciation of women who held down the home front while the men were away fighting during World War II. Bring any type of bell to ring.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College and the Department of Public Health will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Building H101 of the Floyd County campus, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. No appointment necessary but bring a valid photo ID.
A Conversation with Mitchum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. in downtown Rome. Tickets, limited to adults 21 and older, are $20 and include a tasting bar. Purchase at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Fairview Baptist Church, 881 Fairview Road in Rockmart, invites churches and other groups to an Operation Christmas Child workshop at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, to learn how to start or expand their own charity program. For more information, call 770-684-8054 or email ginatoo@yahoo.com.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.