SATURDAY
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive-thru only. The menu includes hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
SUNDAY
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 17 E. Pennington Ave., will sponsor a Take Out Dinner on Sunday, Aug. 28, immediately following the 9:45 a.m. service. The dinners are free and open to the public. For more information call 706-767-6207.
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, will hold a Deaf Community Event at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in Cave Spring. For information and to RSVP visit StaceyAbrams.com/Cave Spring.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will be marking the 59th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and March on Washington at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. The public is invited. For more information call Norris K. Allen, Sr. at 770 547-8369.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., will hold a campaign rally at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive, in Rome.
THURSDAY
The Floyd County Democratic Party will present a Candidate Meet and Greet at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m., featuring the Democratic candidates running for office in the November election.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet Thursday, Sept. 1, at 1:30 p.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public. For information, call 706-270-5000.
UPCOMING
“Ask a Lawyer Day” will be on Friday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters. Due to a scheduling issue, the monthly program is being offered on the first Friday instead of the second in September.
New Hope Overcoming Cathedral Ministries, 200 Nixon Ave., will hold a fish fry, children’s clothing sale and program at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, to benefit a cancer patient. Plates, $9; sandwiches $5; hot dogs $2. For orders or more information, call Gladys Allen at 770-547-8369 or 678-986-0285.
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Palladium on the Fairgrounds. RSVP to eat lunch to fcrwrome@gmail.com. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., meeting is at noon. Speaker is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost is $25. For reservations, contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net, 706-232-6134 (phone) or 770-757-5515 (text).
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its annual Rome Rally featuring GOP candidates running for state and local office on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch plates available for $10. For information and to register, visit RomeRally.gop.
NAMI Rome is offering two free 8-week classes about mental illness, its triggers and coping skills. Family-to-Family is for family members and friends. Peer-to-Peer is for adults living with a mental illness. Both start on Sunday, Sept. 11, and meet weekly from 2-4:30 p.m. at the NAMI Rome trailer, 1 Woodbine Ave. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314 or NamiRomeGa@gmail.com.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made starting in September by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville will host its annual Finster Fest art and music festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5. Free parking and shuttle at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the garden. Handicap parking available on site.
ONGOING
Reynolds Chapel Baptist Church, 2401 Euharlee Road, Taylorsville, is having Revival through Friday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. nightly.
The Friends of the Library End of Summer Auction showcasing a wide variety of books for young readers runs through Monday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of items visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcase.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will be marking the 59th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and March on Washington at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. The public is invited. For more information call Norris K. Allen, Sr. at 770 547-8369.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.