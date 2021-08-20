FRIDAY
Songs and Stories with Tommy Townsend of the Waylon Jennings Band will take place on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets, limited to adults 21 and older, are $20 and include a tasting bar. Purchase at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
SATURDAY
Hospitality House Thrift Store semi annual Ladies Boutique Sale continues until Saturday, Aug. 21. Shop at 610 Shorter Ave. Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Rome Little Theatre seeks teen actors ages 14-18 to join the original cast of Frozen Jr., the beloved Disney musical. Auditions will be held Monday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Information and instructions are available at RomeLittleTheatre.com/auditions.
WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, call 706-270-5000.
THURSDAY
Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away Free Groceries. Thursday Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID required. For more information call 706-234-6413.
UPCOMING
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, will hold a one-night revival at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Rickie Studdard will be the speaker and they will also have special singers.
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will be hearing from Ryan Fox of Guide Dogs of the Desert from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
The September 2021 luncheon of the Rome Social Club will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. Please wear a mask when socializing. Social distancing is encouraged. Contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $20.
Ring a bell for Rosie the Riveters on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Rosie Rose Garden in front of the Town Green. Rosie groups across the U.S. will be ringing bells at the same time in appreciation of women who held down the home front while the men were away fighting during World War II. Bring any type of bell to ring.
A Conversation with Mitchum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets, limited to adults 21 and older, are $20 and include a tasting bar. Purchase at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.