FRIDAY
Georgia Legal Services Program “Ask a Lawyer Day” will be in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Conference Room 332 on Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters. For more information call 706-291-5190.
SATURDAY
Chieftains Museum is having their annual Herb and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, April 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Floyd County Master Gardeners will be there to answer questions and assist. For more information, call Chieftains Museum at 706-291-9494.
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique, 610 Shorter Ave., has gray tags on sale at 75% off until Saturday, April 9. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, at the Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive. Handmade and Georgia grown items. Free admission and parking.
The Floyd County Democratic Party will host a free Nice To Meet You BBQ at Rolater Park in Cave Spring on Saturday, April 9, from noon to 3 p.m., featuring the Democratic candidates for the 14th Congressional District. Food, fun and an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids.
UPCOMING
The Floyd-Rome Retired Teachers Association will meet Monday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at the Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. Registration opens at 10:15. Lunch will be catered. Masks are optional.
The monthly Georgia’s Rome Art Experience is on Thursday, April 14, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Kids ages 6 and up make origami swans from 4-6 p.m. Cost $5. Adults make sunflower wreaths from 6-8 p.m. Cost $40. Register at RomeGeorgia.org or Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, 6 Old Rockmart Road in Lindale will have a community meal at 6 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. Both events will be outside.
Lovejoy Baptist and Westminster Presbyterian present “The Living Last Supper” on Maundy Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave. and will include the serving of Holy Communion. All are invited.
East Rome High School Reunion for 1960s students is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lawrence Preserve at Horseleg Creek, 127 Winding Road. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, $40 per person/$75 per couple. No registration after April 16. Mail check payable to ERHS Class of 1965 to: Greg Brandon, 200 Meadowlands Drive, Talking Rock, GA 30175.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, 6 Old Rockmart Road in Lindale will have Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17, followed by a pancake and sausage breakfast in the fellowship hall. There will also be worship at 11 a.m. All are always welcome.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Blacks Bluff Road, will have Sonrise Service at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. Singing by Cindy Young and message brought by Bro. Trace Mullinax. Breakfast will be served after. Everyone welcome to attend.
Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, with speaker Rev. Stephen P. Samuel, host Bishop Norris K. Allen, Sr. and a drama play narrated by Mrs. Willie M. Samuel. Everyone cordially invited. Refreshments will be served.
The Armuchee High School Classes of 1957 and 1958 will jointly meet on Saturday, April 23, at Red Lobster. Seating begins at 1 p.m. Food will be ordered from the menu. For further information contact John Espy at 706-378-3213.
The annual WOOF WOOF Car Show to support Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd will be Saturday, April 23, at Ollies Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. DJ, trophies, T-shirts. Registration is $25 from 8 to 10 a.m. For info and to preregister for $20, call Sue at 705-233-3543 or Ken at 706-802-8624. Rain date is April 30.
East Rome High School’s 1970s Decade Reunion is from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the old East Rome Junior High School. Dress is casual. For more information, please call 678-654-3788.
Northside Elementary School Reunion will be held at Ridge Ferry Park’s main pavilion on Saturday, May 14, from noon until 2 p.m. Anyone who attended or worked at Northside is welcome to attend. Bring a chair and a picnic lunch.
ONGOING
Friends of the Library “Silent Spring Auction” is running through Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. A complete list of items is posted at Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.