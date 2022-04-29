FRIDAY
Mackey Lodge, 8 Craven St., Cave Spring, will hold their annual Spring BBQ from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. Plates are $10 and include bun piled with BBQ, baked beans and coleslaw. BBQ by the Pound and Brinks are available for purchase.
SATURDAY
East Rome High School’s ’70s Decade Reunion is from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the old East Rome Junior High School. Dress is casual. For more information call 678-654-3788.
Floyd Against Drugs is partnering with Atrium Health Floyd, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to host their semiannual Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Breast Center at Floyd, 255 W. Fifth St.
Rome High School AFJROTC Carwash will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the East Rome Burger King, 1313 Turner McCall Blvd.
SUNDAY
Singing with Heartfelt will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek.
Michael Knight and The Redeemed will be singing on Sunday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Link St. Everyone is invited.
MONDAY
NAMI Rome will host a free screening of “Paper Spider,” a coming of age film appropriate for teens who deal with an adult living with a mental illness, from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, in the Wilder Center of Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. For more information call 706-506-5010.
Dirt Church Ministry and Way of the Cross are having a tent revival starting at 7 p.m. from Monday, May 2, thru Friday, May 6, at 208 Darlington Drive. For more details contact Timmy Vaughn at 706-204-6686.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, May 3, at Coosa Country Club. RSVP for lunch is required by April 27. Speakers are Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Luke Martin and Rep. Katie Dempsey. Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at noon.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $20. Speaker is genealogist Pat Millican. For reservations contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
The Floyd County Democratic Party will hold its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, via teleconference due to the pandemic. The meeting is open to the public. For connection information call 706-270-5000.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast, at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7, with the Rev. Robert Boatner preaching. For more information call 706-266-6324.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville, will celebrate Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 7, with live outdoor music from 1-3 p.m. Picnicking encouraged. Bring blankets and chairs or reserve a table at 706-808-0800. Admission (11 a.m.-5 p.m.): $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+ and $5 for students. Children under 12 and Chattooga residents are free.
The Rome African Violet Study Group’s annual Mother’s Day African violet sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St., along with a yard sale with many yard and garden items, including other plants.
West Rome High School Class of 1962 will hold their 60th class reunion on Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at the Landmark Restaurant on Martha Berry Highway. Ordering lunch from the menu. For more information call 770-546-2771 (S. Rood) or 706-802-8319 (J. Chumley).
Way of the Cross will be having a huge yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, at 208 Darlington Drive. All proceeds will go toward a youth trip to Florida.
Northside Elementary School Reunion will be held at Ridge Ferry Park’s main pavilion on Saturday, May 14, from noon until 2 p.m. Anyone who attended or worked at Northside is welcome to attend. Bring a chair and a picnic lunch.
Paradise Garden Foundation, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville will host the May Artist Market from 11a.m.- 4.p.m. Saturday, May 14. Admission is reduced to $10 general; $5 students and seniors; free for ages 12 and under and Chattooga County residents. Information: ParadiseGardenFoundation.org, Facebook @ Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, or 706-808-0800.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
The Public Safety Expo returns to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Special equipment from numerous agencies on display, activities for all ages, recruiting tables, child safety seat inspections and more.
NWGA Center for Independent Living will hold a virtual class on Amazon’s Alexa & Echo services & accessibility features from 2-4 p.m. Monday, May 23. Each participant will receive an Amazon Echo device. RSVP soon, slots are limited. Call 706-314-0008 or email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.