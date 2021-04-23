SATURDAY
Floyd Medical Center is partnering with Floyd Against Drugs and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for a drug drop-off event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the Breast Center at Floyd parking lot at the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center, 255 W. Fifth Ave. Any expired or unused over-the-counter and prescription medications and unused diabetes supplies will be accepted.
Rome Symphony Orchestra will hold its 100th Anniversary Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Morgan Pavilion at Darlington Middle School. Tickets are $35 for adults, $5 for kids. Discounts for seniors, military and students. Available online at RomeSymphony.org or at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Center on Jackson Hill or downtown behind Rome Area History Center.
SpringStone Yoga is holding a free Outdoor Community Yoga Class from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Rome Labyrinth, 402 Civic Center Drive, on Jackson Hill. Donations for PAWS animal shelter optional.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Drive-thru only. This month’s menu is barbecue sandwiches, slaw, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will meet at Landmark Restaurant at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. Food orders will be from the menu. For more information call Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Larue Huckaby’s studio. For more information, call 706-266-6534.
The Junior Service League of Rome will hold its biennial Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Tickets are $25 for the regular tour, $50 for the “taste and tour,” and are available at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. For more information visit jslofrome.com.
Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd has rescheduled its annual car show to May 1.
TUESDAY
Floyd Medical Center will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 16 and older from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Coosa High School, 4454 Alabama Highway, and Model HS, 3252 Calhoun Road. Sign up in advance online. CHS: tinyurl.com/sd6pk6tp; MHS: tinyurl.com/vtzbjauf. Under 18 will need parent or guardian.
WEDNESDAY
NWGA Center for Independent Living will hold a virtual Transportation Town Hall from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, via Zoom or phone. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link. For more information call 706-314-0008.
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, in the Reaching our Community Clubhouse, 1 Goodyear Ave., in Cartersville. The meeting is open to the public. For more information or directions, call 706-270-5000.
UPCOMING
Between The Rivers Farmers Market will return to Bridgepoint Plaza on Saturday, May 1. The market will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month until Sept. 18. Locally grown produce, meat, eggs, local honey, baked goods, coffee, local artisans, and breakfast from Pop-Up Chefs.
Downtown Rome will host the annual Ellen Axson Wilson ArtsFest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. The event will feature craft vendors throughout downtown, along with live music and sidewalk sales. For more information or vendor space, visit DowntownRomeGA.us.
The 2021 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at Rolater Park in Cave Spring. A Magic Mushroom Music Jam on Saturday is part of the event this year. For more information visit GeorgiaMushroomFestival.com.
Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd is having its annual car show on Saturday, May 1, at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave., through 2 p.m. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. and costs $25. Preregistration is $20. All participants receive a T-shirt. Raffle tickets and ARF merchandise available for purchase. Prizes awarded.
The New Romans Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Coosa Country Club. The program will be a fashion show. Cost is $19. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For reservations, contact Jane Franssen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 434-989-4994.
The Rome African Violet Study Group will hold their annual Mother’s Day weekend violet sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St.
The Exchange Club Family Resource Center Presents “A Night with Scott Thompson, Songs I Wrote and Songs I Wish I Wrote” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Special Events Pavilion. Attendees will be seated in 8x8 boxes limited to four people to ensure social distancing. Tickets to the fundraiser can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/dv8m3hm. For more details, contact Kelly Sanker at 404-723-7732.
Elevation House is hosting its second annual Georgia Power Beautiful Minds Gala & Auction at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, on Zoom. For information about the event, the un-ticketed silent auction and to purchase tickets visit ElevationHouse.org/BeautifulMinds. Contact Carrie Edge at 706-413-2323 with any questions.
The annual Peace Officers Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers of the community is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the Law Enforcement Complex Memorial Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
ONGOING
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Board meetings will still be at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop available remotely by computer or phone. Participants receive tip sheets, a reference book, and two CDs. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information call Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church worships in person on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. service is also broadcast on WLAQ radio station and YouTube. Celtic Service meets in person on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. All in-person services require reservations, contact the church office at 706-291-9111. Church website www.stpetersrome.org for details.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
