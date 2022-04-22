FRIDAY
Gospel Singing at Northwood Missionary Baptist Church, 4076 Calhoun Road, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22. Local singers from area churches. For more information call 706-424-2703.
SATURDAY
The Armuchee High School Classes of 1957 and 1958 will jointly meet on Saturday, April 23, at Red Lobster. Seating begins at 1 p.m. Food will be ordered from the menu. For further information contact John Espy at 706-378-3213.
Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free community workshop, “Building a Raised Bed,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, with County Extension Agent Keith Mickler. For details, call the extension office at 706-295-6210.
The annual WOOF WOOF Car Show to support Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd will be Saturday, April 23, at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. DJ, trophies, T-shirts. Registration is $25 from 8 to 10 a.m. For info and to preregister for $20, call Sue at 705-233-3543 or Ken at 706-802-8624. Rain date is April 30.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Larue Huckaby’s Studio. The program will be an installation of officers for the upcoming year. Call 706-266-6534 with any questions.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free drive-thru community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Menu is hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert, and drink. Everyone is welcome!
UPCOMING
A 14th Congressional District candidate forum will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. The forum will also be carried live on Facebook at One Community United, Rome, Georgia.
A state Senate District 52 candidate forum will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. The forum will also be carried live on Facebook at One Community United, Rome, Georgia.
The Watters District Council for Historical Preservation, sponsored by BSA Troop 30, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the Shannon Scout Cabin. The program is “Julian K. Morrison and Shandra Farms” by Loy Jarratt. For more information, go to WattersDistrictCouncil.org.
East Rome High School’s ’70s Decade Reunion is from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the old East Rome Junior High School. Dress is casual. For more information, call 678-654-3788.
Floyd Against Drugs is partnering with Atrium Health Floyd, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sheriff’s Office to host their semi-annual Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Breast Center at Floyd, 255 W. Fifth St.
NAMI Rome will host a free screening of “Paper Spider,” a coming of age film appropriate for teens who deal with an adult living with a mental illness, from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, in the Wilder Center of Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. For more information call 706-506-5010.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $20. Speaker is genealogist Pat Millican. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast, at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7, with Rev. Robert Boatner preaching. For more information, call 706-266-6324.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville, will celebrate Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 7, with live outdoor music from 1-3 p.m. Picnicking encouraged. Bring blankets and chairs or reserve a table at 706-808-0800. Admission (11 a.m.-5 p.m.): $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+ and $5 for students. Children under 12 and Chattooga residents are free.
The Rome African Violet Study Group’s annual Mother’s Day African violet sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St., along with a yard sale with many yard and garden items, including other plants.
Northside Elementary School Reunion will be held at Ridge Ferry Park’s main pavilion on Saturday, May 14, from noon until 2 p.m. Anyone who attended or worked at Northside is welcome to attend. Bring a chair and a picnic lunch.
The Public Safety Expo returns to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Special equipment from numerious agencies on display, activities for all ages, recruiting tables, child safety seat inspections and more.
ONGOING
Friends of the Library “Silent Spring Auction” is running through Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. A complete list of items is posted at Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.