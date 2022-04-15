FRIDAY
Cave Spring United Methodist Church will have a bake sale starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 15, in front of KC’s Food Store on Rome Road in Cave Spring. The sale will last until all items are sold. Homemade cakes, pies, cookies, brownies and more.
SATURDAY
East Rome High School Reunion for 1960s students is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lawrence Preserve at Horseleg Creek, 127 Winding Road. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, $40 per person/$75 per couple. No registration after April 16. Mail check payable to ERHS Class of 1965 to: Greg Brandon, 200 Meadowlands Drive, Talking Rock, GA 30175.
UPCOMING
The NWGa CIL will hold a virtual Housing Town Hall focused on the needs of people with disabilities from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. For the Zoom or phone link, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 706-314-0008.
Gospel Singing at Northwood Missionary Baptist Church, 4076 Calhoun Road, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22. Local singers from area churches. For more information call 706-424-2703.
The Armuchee High School Classes of 1957 and 1958 will jointly meet on Saturday, April 23, at Red Lobster. Seating begins at 1 p.m. Food will be ordered from the menu. For further information contact John Espy at 706-378-3213.
Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free community workshop, “Building a Raised Bed,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, with County Extension Agent Keith Mickler. For details, call the extension office at 706-295-6210.
The annual WOOF WOOF Car Show to support Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd will be Saturday, April 23, at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. DJ, trophies, T-shirts. Registration is $25 from 8 to 10 a.m. For info and to preregister for $20, call Sue at 705-233-3543 or Ken at 706-802-8624. Rain date is April 30.
East Rome High School’s ’70s Decade Reunion is from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the old East Rome Junior High School. Dress is casual. For more information, call 678-654-3788.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast, at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7, with Rev. Robert Boatner preaching. For more information, call 706-266-6324.
Northside Elementary School Reunion will be held at Ridge Ferry Park’s main pavilion on Saturday, May 14, from noon until 2 p.m. Anyone who attended or worked at Northside is welcome to attend. Bring a chair and a picnic lunch.
ONGOING
Friends of the Library “Silent Spring Auction” is running through Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. A complete list of items is posted at Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
