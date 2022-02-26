The AIDS Resource Council’s annual Chili Party fundraiser will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Selman’s Country Store, 4512 Martha Berry Highway. It includes a silent auction of works by local artists. A $25 donation is suggested or give what you can afford. For more information call 706-290-9098.
The free Heart of the Community Heart Walk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Ridge Ferry Park near the ECO Center. For more information, visit @HeartOfTheCommunity on Facebook.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. This marks 10 years of the community lunch ministry. Menu is baked ziti, salad, roll, dessert, and drink. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
MONDAY
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) Program in conjunction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will conduct the annual steering committee meeting virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women meet at noon on Tuesday, March 1, at Coosa Country Club. Speakers are State School Superintendent Richard Woods and Gary Black, candidate for U.S. Senate. RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 23, if you plan to eat lunch, which is served at 11:30 a.m.: LRayburn@RayburnElectricCompany.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Coosa Country Club. Travel advisors Jon and Jo’El will review plans for four RSC trips in 2022. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131. Cost is $20.
THURSDAY
Georgia Legal Services will hold a free Elderly Legal Assistance Program at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Thursday, March 3, beginning at 10 a.m. for seniors who would like to complete a Financial Power of Attorney and/or an Advance Directive for Health Care. No registration is required. For more information, contact Angelina Vaquera-Linke at 762-266-0124.
UPCOMING
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 5, with Rev. Buddy Carter, pastor of Bush Arbor Baptist Church, preaching. For more information, call 706-266-6324.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
