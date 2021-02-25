THURSDAY
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away free groceries from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Drive-thru only. No ID required.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living will present a free Zoom class, on how they assist people with disabilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb 25. Attendees will be entered to win a Visa gift card. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link or call 706-314-0008 for more information.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 17 Pennington Ave, will be giving away free groceries. Thursday Feb. 25 from 10am to 1pm. Drive thru only & no ID required.
SATURDAY
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free drive-thru community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. This month’s menu is chili, crackers, carrot and celery sticks, dessert, and drink. For more information, call or text 706-506-6493. Everyone is welcome.
UPCOMING
The Friends of the Library Silent Auction is accepting bids through March 1 at 4 p.m. There are five showcases at the library, 205 Riverside Parkway, with a special focus on history books and memorabilia. For a complete list, check the library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
The New Romans Club will hold their monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $19. Dr. Rebecca Vaughn will discuss her father’s life as a Secret Service agent. Her book on his experiences will be for sale. Please wear a mask when socializing. Social distancing will be in place during the seating. For reservations, contact Jane Franssen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 434-989-4994.
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will hear from Demetria Fears of One Community United from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, online via Zoom. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the meeting link and to let her know if you need materials in alternate format, including captioning.
Chieftains Museum is hosting the 8th Annual Floyd County Seed Swap on Saturday, March 6, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chieftains Museum will be open for free tours for those who are waiting to attend the seed swap. The event is weather-dependent and will be canceled in case of inclement weather. This year the Seed Swap will be completely outside in the Major Ridge Demonstration Garden at Chieftains. Groups of 10 people will be taken through the garden by guides.
Starting March 7, NAMI Rome is offering an 8-session course on ways to help friends and family members who are living with a mental illness. Family-to-Family meets 2.5 hours weekly on Sunday afternoons from 1:30-4 p.m. in Rome. The class size will be limited to follow CDC guidelines. For more information and registration call Bonnie at 706-506-8314.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will celebrate Rev. Terrell M. Shields’ 37th Pastoral Anniversary at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, with a drive-thru appreciation service. Enter on East 14th Street, exit on Flannery Street. All are welcome. CDC health guidelines will be followed. For more information, call 706-234-2091 or 706-234-5047.
ONGOING
Hospitality House Thrift Store Ladies Boutique, 610 Shorter Ave., is having a half price sale through the end of February. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for abused women and their children. Daily specials.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. broadcast on WLAQ radio station as well as YouTube live streaming. Celtic Service is available on St. Peter’s Facebook at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, contact the church office at 706-291-9111 or visit stpetersrome.org.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.