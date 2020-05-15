SATURDAY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will hold open auditions for the 6th annual Shakespeare Festival on the Town Green at The River Arts District Playhouse, 233 N. Fifth Ave., on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, from 1-5 p.m. Auditions are by appointment in groups of five. Actors can reserve a time slot by calling 770-289-3215. For more information visit romeshakespearefestival.com.
UPCOMING
NAMI Rome is sponsoring an online political forum with the Floyd County sheriff candidates focused on mental health issues on Monday, May 19, at 6 p.m. on Facebook@NAMIROMEGEORGIA.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, please contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
CANCELLATIONS
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Sirron for local youth, which was scheduled to begin on May 30, has been canceled, along with the May 9 open house. New dates will be announced later. For more information about the camp, contact Norris Allen Sr. at gladysallen@att.net or 770 547-8369.
Lovejoy Community Services Inc. has canceled Summer Explosion 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer Explosion has operated for the past 15 years; the first day after school ends for the summer until the last week before school begins in the fall. We hope to see our youth at Summer Explosion 2021.
The 2020 Floyd County Schools Driver Education Program sessions scheduled for June will be canceled at this time. District officials will be evaluating the possibility of adding July dates depending on the status of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.