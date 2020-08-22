SATURDAY
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will host a WE MATTER voter registration drive and give out free masks for children and adults from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in a tent in front of the church.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch Saturday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To maintain social distancing, all meals will be take-out only. Drive to the designated pickup area in the church parking lot. Barbecue sandwiches, chips, dessert, and drink. For more information, call or text 706-506-6493. Everyone is welcome.
UPCOMING
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. On Aug. 27 the St. Monica Chapter of the Daughters of the Holy Cross will have their annual patronal day Eucharist at 6:30 p.m. All are invited. For more information call 706-506-1241.
Performances of the hit show “Godspell” are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. at The RAD Playhouse, 233 N. Fifth St., just off Broad Street. Tickets are $16 at TheRAD.biz or call 706-331-1006.
The Ridge Ferry Park Farmer Market will make a one-time move across Riverside Parkway to the City Senior Citizens Center on Saturday, Aug. 29, to accommodate a major cross country event hosted by Rome High School in the park that morning.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living’s monthly Virtual Access Collaborative session will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 2-4 p.m. on Zoom. The speaker is Rick Tucker, a certified credit counselor and financial advisor. For the link to attend, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825.
American Legion Post 52 and Auxiliary will hold a Labor Day Weekend Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a BBQ and Brunswick stew sale starting at 10 a.m. The post is at 1205 Calhoun Ave. Call 706-346-0119 for more information.
The American Red Cross Northwest Georgia Chapter has a blood drive scheduled for Monday, Sept.14 from 3-7 p.m. at the Red Cross, 112 John Maddox Drive. Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment. Walk-ins may be accepted.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
ONGOING
Rome Area History Museum will again offer Haunted On Broad tours the first two weekends in October. Tours last about 90 minutes, with no more than 10 people allowed in each group. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or at the welcome centers on Jackson Hill, 402 Civic Center Drive, and across from the Town Green, 300 W. First St.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites anyone to join online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is a live broadcast on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or on the station’s website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum resumes Aug. 2 at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for log in credentials at 706-291-9111.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Georgia Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For an appointment, call 706-802-5329. For other sites around the region, visit dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-19-testing-site.
Pruitt Health Hospice is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to provide companionship and support for patients. No experience necessary. Call Chaplain George Nix for more information. 706-236-4704.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.