SATURDAY
Hospitality House Thrift Store semiannual Ladies Boutique Sale continues until Saturday, Aug. 21. Shop at 610 Shorter Ave. Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Rome Little Theatre seeks teen actors ages 14-18 to join the original cast of “Frozen Jr.,“ the beloved Disney musical. Auditions will be held Monday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Information and instructions are available at RomeLittleTheatre.com/auditions.
Floyd County Public Works will close the intersection of Second Street and Avenue C in the Shannon Village beginning Monday to repair a failed cross drain. Work is expected to be complete by Thursday.
TUESDAY
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus will be at South Rome Alliance, 1 S. Broad St., selling farm fresh produce on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public. For more information call 706-270-5000.
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus will be at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
THURSDAY
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away Free Groceries on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID required. For more information about the Free Groceries giveaway, call 706-234-6413.
FRIDAY
The Davies Shelter Farm Bus will be at Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive, for their weekly market on Friday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
UPCOMING
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, will hold a one-night revival at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Rickie Studdard will be the speaker and they will also have special singers.
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will be hearing from Ryan Fox of Guide Dogs of the Desert from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.
The September 2021 luncheon of the Rome Social Club will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. Program is an activity fair featuring Rome entertainment venues, trips and parties. Please wear a mask; social distancing encouraged. Contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $20.
Ring a bell for Rosie the Riveters on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Rosie Rose Garden in front of the Town Green. Rosie groups across the U.S. will be ringing bells at the same time in appreciation of women who held down the home front while the men were away fighting during World War II. Bring any type of bell to ring.
A Conversation with Mitchum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets, limited to adults 21 and older, are $20 and include a tasting bar. Purchase at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
