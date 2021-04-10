WEEKEND
Redmond Regional Medical Center will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10, at Thankful Baptist Church, 935 Spider Webb Drive, for any Georgia resident age 16 and older. Please bring ID. For more information call 706-291-8132.
Floyd County is holding a Public Safety Job Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Thornton Recreation Center in North Floyd Park, off U.S. 27 in Armuchee. Animal control, E-911, police, the prison and the sheriff’s office will be represented. Covid protocols will be observed. For more information, look for a Facebook page or contact Chris Fincher at 706-252-4234 or fincherc@floydcountyga.org.
The 2021 Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11, on the grounds of the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The market will be outdoors only.
Chieftains Museum is holding its annual Herb & Plant Sale online. Orders may be placed through midnight Sunday, April 11, at ChieftainsMuseum.org for drive-thru pickup on April 17 and 18 at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
UPCOMING
Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, will be giving away food boxes to anyone who needs food on Saturday, April 17. This will be a drive through event from 8 a.m. to noon. There are a limited number of food boxes so come early.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its County Convention at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition is hosting a virtual focus group for fathers of children aged 11-18 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 to gather thoughts on how to best serve fathers and their children when it comes to cancer awareness and prevention. Each participant will receive a $25 Walmart gift card. To register, email aagnew@nwgacancer.org.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at Cave Spring City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 21. To pre-register call 706-777-3382.
The nonpartisan League of Women Voters Rome Floyd will meet by Zoom on Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m. The program will be preparation of voter education materials about redistricting for community distribution, including copies of voting district maps for our area libraries. For more information, call 706-676-0507.
Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd is having its annual car show on Saturday, April 24, at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave, through 2 p.m. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. and costs $25. Preregistration is $20. All participants receive a T-shirt. Raffle tickets and ARF merchandise available for purchase. Prizes awarded.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will meet at Landmark Restaurant at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. Food orders will be from the menu. Further information can be provided by Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
The Junior Service League of Rome will hold its biennial Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Tickets are $25 for the regular tour, $50 for the “taste and tour,” and are available at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. For more information visit jslofrome.com.
Between The Rivers Farmer’s Market will return to Bridgepoint Plaza on Saturday, May 1. The market will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month until Sept. 18. Locally grown produce, meat, eggs, local honey, baked goods, coffee, local artisans, and breakfast from Pop-Up Chefs.
The 2021 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at Rolater Park in Cave Spring. A Magic Mushroom Music Jam on Saturday is part of the event this year. For more information visit GeorgiaMushroomFestival.com.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
The Exchange Club Family Resource Center Presents “A Night with Scott Thompson, Songs I Wrote and Songs I Wish I Wrote” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Special Events Pavilion. Attendees will be seated in 8x8 boxes limited to 4 people to ensure social distancing. Tickets to the fundraiser can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/dv8m3hm. For more details, contact Kelly Sanker at 404-723-7732.
Elevation House is hosting its second annual Georgia Power Beautiful Minds Gala & Auction at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, on Zoom. For information about the event, the un-ticketed silent auction and to purchase tickets visit ElevationHouse.org/BeautifulMinds. Contact Carrie Edge at 706-413-2323 with any questions.
ONGOING
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. The next one is April 20. Board meetings will still be at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday. The next one is April 13.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop available remotely by computer or phone. Participants receive tip sheets, a reference book, and 2 CDs. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information call Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church currently worships on Sunday at 10 a.m. on WLAQ radio station or live stream on YouTube. Celtic Service on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. is posted on the church Facebook page. In person worship will resume on Easter Sunday, April 4. See the website www.stpetersrome.org for details or call 706-291-9111.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
