Pop culture and comic book fans will gather at the Thornton Center in November for CoosaCon, a comic comic convention.
The one-day event takes place Nov. 6 at the Thornton Center in Armuchee and will feature celebrity guests, actors and writers as well as gaming events, costume contests and discussion panels.
Featured attractions include more than 40 vendors, artists, and crafters, as well as actors/celebrities who will greet fans, sign autographs, provide photo-ops, and participate in panel presentations.
Organizers said this is a family-friendly and kid-oriented event. Scheduled events include The Walking Dead Actor’s Panel featuring Indiana Sifuentes, Savana Wehunt Rithmire, Don Teems, Michelle Helmeczy, Greg Crews and Craig Patterson.
George Kalnay, the event’s chair, said they planned a show that would be family-friendly and affordable. There will also be a costume contest for children and adults with prizes.
“We would like to bring out first-time convention attendees who may not otherwise go to a larger event like Dragoncon in Atlanta,” Kalnay said. “For instance our cosplay contest is all-ages and all skill levels, so everyone can participate. And being a week after Halloween, it’s perfectly ok to come out and participate with a store-bought costume. In fact, we encourage it.”
Free board-gaming will be hosted by the Rome Board Gamers Group and there will be a Magic the Gathering Tournament (Commander format) hosted by West Rome Trading Company.
“Also, our show highlights local talent,” Kalnay said. “Our guests that are actors in TV and film are mostly from northwest Georgia, and our guest artists and writers are as well. In fact, only one of our guests, Ming Chen, is flying in from out-of-town. And he’s excited about being a guest because he has many friends here.”
Special guests include actor Ming Chen from AMC’s “Comic Book Men,” who is an actor, podcaster and reality television personality. He also co-hosts the I Sell Comics! podcast with Mike Zapcic. Ming has had acting roles in more than a dozen film and TV productions including “Comic Book Men,” “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” and “Dogma.”
Bryan Silverbax is a professional comic book artist and writer. He has worked on projects for Image Comics, Aftershock Comics, Star Wars, and The Walking Dead among others. Currently Bryan is self-publishing his very own connected comic book world called Kerra Prime.
Carey Means is a voice actor from voice actor Carey Means who is best known for playing Frylock on Cartoon Network’s “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and Thundercleese from “The Brak Show.”
Marvel artist Alex Ogle is a freelance illustrator whose projects have included promotional art for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mainly posters and t-shirts for Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.
Drew Geraci has been an active artist/inker for every major comic book publisher for over 25 years, working on hundreds of comics. Highlights include Birds of Prey, Nightwing, JLA, Avengers, 52, Batman, Sojourn, Final Crisis, Green Lantern Corps, Thor, Captain America, Infinite Crisis, Future’s End, Captain Marvel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Flash, Gen13, Iron Man, Legion of Superheroes, Wonder Woman, Way of the Rat, Star Wars, Superman and Mass Effect. He has also done promotional art for the movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel’s The Avengers and Marvel children’s books for Disney Worldwide Publishing.
CoosaCon is also partnering with POPS! For Patients, a charitable organization that distributes the popular POPS! figures to sick children in hospitals across the country. POPS! figures collected at CoosaCon will be donated to the pediatrics ward of Floyd Medical Center in Rome. Attendees who donate a brand-new POPS! figure at the door will be given free admission for the event.
CoosaCon runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.coosacon.com/tickets. Online tickets are $10 each through Nov. 2. Ticket prices are $15.00 per person the day of the event. Children 12 and under as well as veterans with an ID enter free.
Those who purchased tickets for last year’s event which was canceled due to to COVID can bring their original email ticket to the check-in desk on the day of the event and it will be honored.
“Most importantly, we want to help build the fandom community in Rome and the surrounding areas,” Kalnay said. “There are so many fans of comic book movies and TV shows, gaming and pop-culture here. But without an event like CoosaCon, they don’t get many chances to come together and meet each other and create new friendships. Ultimately, CoosaCon is about building community for our pop-culture fans.”
For additional information about CoosaCon, visit online at coosacon.com.