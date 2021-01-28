John Henry’s Grill on Broad Street will host a Comedy Night on Friday.
The event will take place upstairs at the Broad Street restaurant and all proceeds will benefit the Hospitality House for Women.
Hospitality House is a nonprofit organization providing emergency and outreach support services to victims of domestic violence, since 1978.
Their services include emergency shelter, food and clothing, a 24-hour crisis intervention, legal Advocacy, parenting support group, omestic violence support group, individual and group counseling, children’s experiential support group, relocation assistance, social service agency referral/advocacy and community education and outreach.
The event will feature local comedians Paul Rowell, Alex Alexander, Darris Lingerfelter, Callie Syrene, Tony McIntosh and Greg Hall.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the comedy begins at 8 p.m. There will also be a tiny silent auction from 7-8 p.m.
Admission is $10 at the door and there will be a bartender on duty.