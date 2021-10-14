Storyteller and newspaper columnist Lynn Walker Gendusa, who’s columns appear regularly in the Rome News-Tribune, has published a new book of short stories.
“Southern Comfort” invites readers into “a world full of scrapes and bruises, love and laughter, weeping and dancing all tumbling together through our days.”
In the book Gendusa reminds us that we all belong to one family (the human family) as she calls us to serve each other with kindness. She also reminds us that while our lives may be full of messiness and pain, they are also filled with color, laughter and joy.
Gendusa began writing weekly columns for her adopted hometown newspaper, The LaGrange Daily News, in 2015. She became a weekly columnist for the Time Journal News in Georgia, including Rome News-Tribune, Marietta Daily Journal, and other Georgia publications. She is also a weekly columnist for the Neighborhood News, and her work appears in different venues across America, as well as on MSN.com.
Her first book, “It’s All Write with Me!” Essays from my heart, written in 2018, was published in 2018. She resides in Roswell with her husband, David.
Gendusa will be signing copies of “Southern Comfort” at Dogwood Books on Broad Street on Nov. 20.
The book is available online at Amazon.com.