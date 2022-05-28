It will be here soon. The u-pick farms will open their gates to the multitude of Southerners who come with buckets and baskets in hand, anxious to pick some delicious berries and other fresh fruits and vegetables.
The best way to preserve the shelf life of blueberries is to wash them in a colander, then lay the whole berries out flat on paper towels to dry completely. Refrigerate the berries in shallow layers in a storage container with paper towels placed between each layer of berries. Store blueberries and strawberries near the front, not the back, of your refrigerator. Blueberries and strawberries do not ripen after they are picked; the blueberries get mushy, while the strawberries tend to dry out.
So, always look for fresh, ripe berries to pick or purchase, and avoid buying containers of berries that have mushy berries or lots of liquid at the bottom of the container. To obtain peak ripeness of your peaches, keep unripened peaches on the kitchen counter at room temperature and in a single layer as to avoid bruising. Once completely ripened, you can keep peaches in the refrigerator for about one week.
Fresh Strawberry or Peach Pies
My mother makes these simple pies to enjoy and share with friends and family all season long.
2 shortbread crusts or graham cracker crusts (This recipe makes two pies.)
24 oz. Cool Whip
1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
2 pints strawberries or peaches
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 (13.5 oz.) container strawberry glaze (or peach glaze)
Wash and slice the strawberries (or peaches). If using strawberries, sprinkle ¼ sugar over the top and set aside. Beat the cream cheese and powdered sugar in a bowl until creamy; add in a cup of Cool Whip and stir well. Pour the cream cheese mixture into the two pie crusts. Strain all of the liquid from the strawberries (or peaches). Make sure all liquid has been drained off and mix the fruit with the glaze. Gently top each of the pies with the glaze mixture. Add more of the Cool Whip to the top and spread evenly over each pie. Chill completely before serving. Note: We use Marzetti brand or Marie’s brand glazes.
Easy Blueberry Crumb Coffeecake
This gorgeous cake tastes like a moist blueberry muffin but features a cake-like texture and a crunchy topping.
Crumb Topping:
3/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 cup plus 2 TBSP. butter, softened
Cake Batter:
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup milk
1 large egg
3/4 tsp. salt
2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
2 cups fresh blueberries
Icing:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
¼ tsp. pure vanilla extract
2 tsp. milk or heavy cream
Spray a 9- inch springform pan with nonstick spray and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine all the crumb topping ingredients (sugar, flour, cinnamon, and butter) with a fork or pastry cutter until they are blended. Set aside. In a large bowl, stir together all the cake ingredients, except for the blueberries, and mix until mostly smooth. Fold in the blueberries. Spread the cake batter into the prepared pan and top evenly with the crumb topping. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 40-50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes in the pan. Remove the cake from the pan. For the glaze, stir together the powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and milk or heavy cream together until smooth. (Add more milk or cream if icing is too thick.) Drizzle the icing over the top of the cake. Serve warm or at room temperature.