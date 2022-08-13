School has started for most of the systems in our community. Many of the students will be taking a bus for the first time. This can be a big step for your child. Help your kids get a gold star in bus safety by following these tips.
THE HARD FACTS
School buses are the safest mode of motorized transportation for getting children to and from school, but injuries can occur if kids are not careful and aware when getting on and off the bus.
TOP TIPS
Walk with your kids to the bus stop and wait with them until it arrives. Tell kids to stand at least three giant steps back from the curb as the bus approaches and board the bus one at a time.
Teach kids to wait for the bus to come to a complete stop before getting off and never to walk behind the bus.
If your child needs to cross the street after exiting the bus, he or she should take five giant steps in front of the bus, make eye contact with the bus driver and cross when the driver indicates it’s safe. Teach kids to look left, right and left again before crossing the street.
Instruct younger kids to use handrails when boarding or exiting the bus. Be careful of straps or drawstrings that could get caught in the door. If your children drop something, they should tell the bus driver and make sure the bus driver is able to see them before they pick it up.
Drivers should always follow the speed limit and slow down in school zones and near bus stops. Remember to stay alert and look for kids who may be trying to get to or from the school bus.
Slow down and stop if you’re driving near a school bus that is flashing yellow or red lights. This means the bus is either preparing to stop (yellow) or already stopped (red), and children are getting on or off.
Kids should be respectful to the driver. Kids should be on their best behavior while riding the bus, so as not to distract the bus driver.
We hope to make this school year a safe one. By following a few rules you and your family can help us reach our goal on bus safety.
Rita Smith, who has retired from Floyd County Safe Kids, is a safety advocate.